Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1794 vs 1258 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +23%
606
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +11%
4385
3968
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2721
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18461
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +44%
1828
1266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +33%
8945
6738
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
