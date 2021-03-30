Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1322 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +17%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +12%
11112
9925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +21%
3380
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +7%
19851
18639
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +27%
1668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +13%
7995
7074
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
