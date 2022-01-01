Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500 VS Intel Core i5 11600K AMD Ryzen 5 5500 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500 and 11600K Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1659 vs 1468 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Newer - released 1-year later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600K and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 30, 2021 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Cezanne Model number i5-11600K - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 39x 36x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 64 - ROPs 32 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11600K 0.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5500 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 -