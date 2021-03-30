Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1203 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- More powerful Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +23%
1535
1243
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +22%
11112
9144
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +28%
3380
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +22%
19851
16286
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +41%
1668
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +20%
7995
6657
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
