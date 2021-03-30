Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
41
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
55
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 3-years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 987 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +48%
1535
1040
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +26%
11112
8828
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +54%
3380
2188
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +27%
19851
15596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +70%
1668
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +20%
7995
6669
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
