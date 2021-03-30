Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600K or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 11600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1794 vs 1282 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K
4385
Ryzen 7 3700X +12%
4906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +41%
1828
Ryzen 7 3700X
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 30, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-11600K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600K official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 11600K?
