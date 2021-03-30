Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600K or Ryzen 7 4700G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

Intel Core i5 11600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
Intel Core i5 11600K
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700G and 11600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1233 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +16%
1535
Ryzen 7 4700G
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K
11112
Ryzen 7 4700G +13%
12602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +24%
3380
Ryzen 7 4700G
2731
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +35%
1668
Ryzen 7 4700G
1232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600K and AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 30, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-11600K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 32 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11600K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4700G +146%
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600K official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 3700X and Core i5 11600K
2. Core i5 10600K and Core i5 11600K
3. Core i5 11600 and Core i5 11600K
4. Core i7 11700K and Core i5 11600K
5. Core i5 11600KF and Core i5 11600K
6. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 4700G
7. Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 4700G
8. Core i5 10400 and Ryzen 7 4700G
9. Core i7 9700K and Ryzen 7 4700G
10. Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 7 4700G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Intel Core i5 11600K?
EnglishРусский