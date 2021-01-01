Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600K or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 11600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1697 vs 1309 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +30%
1695
Ryzen 7 5700G
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11600K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i5 11600K?
