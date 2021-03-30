Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600K or Ryzen 7 5800: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800

Intel Core i5 11600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800
Intel Core i5 11600K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800 and 11600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K
11112
Ryzen 7 5800 +25%
13894
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K
19851
Ryzen 7 5800 +31%
26089
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K
7995
Ryzen 7 5800 +18%
9419

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 30, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11600K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 32 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11600K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 or Intel Core i5 11600K?
