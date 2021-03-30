Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1410 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 35 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 18.3 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +19%
1668
1407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +12%
7995
7126
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
