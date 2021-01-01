Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5873
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3455
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +1%
1695
1685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8022
Ryzen 7 5800X +26%
10100
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
