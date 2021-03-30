Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
85
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
80
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1535
Ryzen 9 5900 +2%
1573
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11112
Ryzen 9 5900 +86%
20665
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3380
Ryzen 9 5900 +3%
3482
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19851
Ryzen 9 5900 +76%
34922
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +3%
1668
1616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7995
Ryzen 9 5900 +42%
11344
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
