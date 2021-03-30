Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 10 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1579
Ryzen 9 5950X +4%
1638
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11333
Ryzen 9 5950X +132%
26245
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3427
Ryzen 9 5950X +4%
3563
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20354
Ryzen 9 5950X +130%
46843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1689
Ryzen 9 5950X +3%
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8224
Ryzen 9 5950X +106%
16931
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
