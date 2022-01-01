Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600K or Core i3 10100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600K vs i3 10100

Intel Core i5 11600K
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i5 11600K
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 11600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1661 vs 1045 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +37%
1549
Core i3 10100
1133
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +102%
11274
Core i3 10100
5588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +28%
3355
Core i3 10100
2621
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +125%
19581
Core i3 10100
8720
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +59%
1650
Core i3 10100
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +84%
7766
Core i3 10100
4227
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600K and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 30, 2021 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake-S
Model number i5-11600K i3-10100
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11600K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600K official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

