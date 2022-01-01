Intel Core i5 11600K vs i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 11-months later
- 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1661 vs 1045 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +37%
1549
1133
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +102%
11274
5588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +28%
3355
2621
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +125%
19581
8720
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +59%
1650
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +84%
7766
4227
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
