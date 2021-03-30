Intel Core i5 11600K vs i3 10300
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1176 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +26%
1535
1217
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +89%
11112
5884
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +27%
3380
2652
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +114%
19851
9281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +44%
1668
1155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +78%
7995
4504
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|152 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|i3-10300
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
