We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz i3 10320 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10320 and 11600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1250 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +20%
1535
Core i3 10320
1278
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +75%
11112
Core i3 10320
6361
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +21%
3380
Core i3 10320
2801
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +98%
19851
Core i3 10320
10028
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +35%
1668
Core i3 10320
1234
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +75%
7995
Core i3 10320
4574

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600K and i3 10320

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 30, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 154 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-11600K i3-10320
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 32 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11600K +21%
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i3 10320
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600K official page Intel Core i3 10320 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10320 or i5 11600K?
