Intel Core i5 11600K vs i3 12100

Intel Core i5 11600K
VS
Intel Core i3 12100
Intel Core i5 11600K
Intel Core i3 12100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 11600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 60 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +39%
11336
Core i3 12100
8134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +37%
20061
Core i3 12100
14691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +27%
8129
Core i3 12100
6391
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600K and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 30, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-11600K i3-12100
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11600K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600K official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

