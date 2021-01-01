Intel Core i5 11600K vs i5 10600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1213 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3534
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2862
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13766
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +28%
1544
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6158
6158
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|i5-10600
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|48K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
