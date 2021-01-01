Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600K or Core i5 10600K: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600K vs i5 10600K

Intel Core i5 11600K
VS
Intel Core i5 10600K
Intel Core i5 11600K
Intel Core i5 10600K

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600K and 11600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1312 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600K and i5 10600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 262 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-11600K i5-10600K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 48K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i5 10600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600K or i5 11600K?
