Intel Core i5 11600K vs i5 10600KF
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1794 vs 1345 points
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +21%
606
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +20%
4385
3658
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2971
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +33%
1828
1372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +22%
8945
7343
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 30, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|237 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|i5-10600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
