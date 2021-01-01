Intel Core i5 11600K vs i5 11400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1697 vs 1458 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600K +17%
1695
1449
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600K +25%
8022
6416
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|March 17, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|i5-11400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
