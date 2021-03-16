Intel Core i5 11600KF vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
59
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1615 vs 1236 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +33%
582
439
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +82%
4233
2320
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11720
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +30%
1583
1222
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +48%
7447
5041
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
