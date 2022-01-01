Intel Core i5 11600KF vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 95% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 897 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +66%
1559
940
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +239%
11185
3301
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +51%
3326
2196
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +174%
19554
7135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +95%
1734
891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +167%
8117
3040
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Picasso
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|8
