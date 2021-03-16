Intel Core i5 11600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1615 vs 1010 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +58%
582
368
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +58%
4233
2682
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2223
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +59%
1583
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +33%
7447
5605
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
