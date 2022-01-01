Intel Core i5 11600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1112 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +33%
1559
1170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +57%
11185
7107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +10%
3326
3018
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +1%
19554
19439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +56%
1734
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +49%
8117
5455
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
