Intel Core i5 11600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i5 11600KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Intel Core i5 11600KF
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 11600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
  • 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1112 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +33%
1559
Ryzen 5 5500
1170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +57%
11185
Ryzen 5 5500
7107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +10%
3326
Ryzen 5 5500
3018
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +1%
19554
Ryzen 5 5500
19439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +56%
1734
Ryzen 5 5500
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +49%
8117
Ryzen 5 5500
5455
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-11600KF -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

