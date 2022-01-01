Intel Core i5 11600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U VS Intel Core i5 11600KF AMD Ryzen 5 5500U We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500U and 11600KF Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Unlocked multiplier

58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1108 points

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 25 vs 125 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Lucienne Model number i5-11600KF - Socket LGA-1200 FP6 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 39x 21x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz Shading Units - 448 TMUs - 28 ROPs - 7 TGP - 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11600KF n/a Ryzen 5 5500U 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11600KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12