Intel Core i5 11600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1108 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 25 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +33%
1559
1170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +58%
11185
7086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +36%
3326
2443
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +49%
19554
13110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +58%
1734
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +65%
8117
4933
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
