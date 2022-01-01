Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600KF or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 11600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1108 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 25 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +58%
11185
Ryzen 5 5500U
7086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +49%
19554
Ryzen 5 5500U
13110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Lucienne
Model number i5-11600KF -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11600KF
n/a
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

