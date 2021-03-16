Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600KF or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i5 11600KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i5 11600KF
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 11600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1736 vs 1489 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +1%
11152
Ryzen 5 5600G
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +1%
19823
Ryzen 5 5600G
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 13, 2021
Launch price - 259 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11600KF -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1750 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

