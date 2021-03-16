Intel Core i5 11600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF with 6-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1615 vs 1336 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +10%
582
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4233
Ryzen 7 3800XT +25%
5288
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +19%
1583
1327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7447
Ryzen 7 3800XT +15%
8531
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
