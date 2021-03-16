Intel Core i5 11600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 1309 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +1%
589
582
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4199
Ryzen 7 5700G +28%
5365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +30%
1688
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7923
Ryzen 7 5700G +9%
8649
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1