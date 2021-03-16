Intel Core i5 11600KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
73
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
86
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
594
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4335
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +10%
1780
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8631
Ryzen 9 5900 +26%
10900
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
