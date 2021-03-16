Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600KF or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 11600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF
8077
Ryzen 9 5900X +57%
12685

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 549 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11600KF -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

