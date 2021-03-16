Intel Core i5 11600KF vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Around 359.6 GB/s (719%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 30 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +2%
1579
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11417
M1 Max +11%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3441
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20048
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1668
M1 Max +8%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8031
M1 Max +60%
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|-
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|39x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|4096
|TMUs
|-
|256
|ROPs
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
