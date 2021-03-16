Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600KF or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 11600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 359.6 GB/s (719%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +2%
1579
M1 Max
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF
11417
M1 Max +11%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF
1668
M1 Max +8%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF
8031
M1 Max +60%
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600KF and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake -
Model number i5-11600KF -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 39x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 4096
TMUs - 256
ROPs - 128
TGP - 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11600KF
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600KF official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

