Intel Core i5 11600KF vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 58 vs 125 Watt
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1559
Core i3 12100F +4%
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +33%
11185
8381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3326
Core i3 12100F +5%
3500
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +37%
19554
14315
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +8%
1734
1600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +30%
8117
6252
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3