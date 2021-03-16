Intel Core i5 11600KF vs i5 10600KF
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1615 vs 1376 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +18%
582
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +18%
4233
3601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2938
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14805
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +15%
1583
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7447
Core i5 10600KF +8%
8007
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|237 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|i5-10600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
