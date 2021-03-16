Intel Core i5 11600KF vs i5 11400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1765 vs 1492 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +13%
607
537
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +32%
4333
3285
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3102
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18140
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +18%
1789
1520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11600KF +27%
8711
6882
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|i5-11400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
