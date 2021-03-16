Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11600KF or Core i5 11400F: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400F and 11600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1765 vs 1492 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11600KF and i5 11400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 16, 2021
Launch price - 157 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i5-11600KF i5-11400F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600KF official page Intel Core i5 11400F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400F or i5 11600KF?
