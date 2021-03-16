Intel Core i5 11600KF vs i5 11600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600KF against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
589
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4199
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1688
1695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7923
Core i5 11600K +1%
8022
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
