Intel Core i5 1230U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1230U with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
93
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1230U
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Apple M1 – 9 vs 14 Watt
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1463 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2923
Apple M1 +28%
3729
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9868
Apple M1 +49%
14677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1462
Apple M1 +19%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5924
Apple M1 +38%
8161
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-1230U
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1230U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|-
