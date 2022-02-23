Intel Core i5 1230U vs i3 1110G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1230U with 10-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1230U
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 9 vs 15 Watt
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1144 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1307
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1230U +58%
3113
1973
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1230U +207%
10490
3417
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1230U +44%
1630
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1230U +259%
6731
1875
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-1230U
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|10
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|15-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|12
|Execution Units
|80
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1230U official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|16
