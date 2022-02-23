Intel Core i5 1230U vs i3 1210U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1230U with 10-cores against the 1.0 GHz i3 1210U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1230U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1434 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1307
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3113
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10490
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1230U +15%
1630
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1230U +56%
6731
4317
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1230U
|i3-1210U
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|BGA-1781
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|10x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1230U official page
|Intel Core i3 1210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|14
