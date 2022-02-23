Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1230U or Core i3 1215U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1230U with 10-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1215U and 1230U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1230U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i3 1215U – 9 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1459 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1230U
4373
Core i3 1215U +25%
5448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1230U
3113
Core i3 1215U +15%
3593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1230U
10490
Core i3 1215U +19%
12530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1230U +12%
1630
Core i3 1215U
1457
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1230U +77%
6731
Core i3 1215U
3800
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1230U and i3 1215U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-1230U i3-1215U
Socket BGA-1781 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 12x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 9 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1230U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1230U official page Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1215U or i5 1230U?
