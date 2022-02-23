Intel Core i5 1230U vs i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1230U with 10-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1230U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i3 1215U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1459 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1307
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4373
Core i3 1215U +25%
5448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3113
Core i3 1215U +15%
3593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10490
Core i3 1215U +19%
12530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1230U +12%
1630
1457
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1230U +77%
6731
3800
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1230U
|i3-1215U
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|12x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1230U official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|20
