Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
Intel Core i5 1235U
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 87% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 845 points
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +228%
6494
Ryzen 3 3250U
1981
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +84%
3336
Ryzen 3 3250U
1813
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +244%
13538
Ryzen 3 3250U
3931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +284%
6070
Ryzen 3 3250U
1582
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Zen+
Model number i5-1235U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.94 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-15 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 640 192
TMUs 40 12
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 3
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3250U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Core i5 1235U?
