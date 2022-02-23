Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i5 1235U
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1456 vs 1252 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +11%
1438
Ryzen 5 3600
1294
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
5071
Ryzen 5 3600 +86%
9434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +38%
3522
Ryzen 5 3600
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
14266
Ryzen 5 3600 +24%
17744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +16%
1446
Ryzen 5 3600
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
5690
Ryzen 5 3600 +24%
7080
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Matisse
Model number i5-1235U -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

