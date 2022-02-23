Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1456 vs 1252 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +11%
1438
1294
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5071
Ryzen 5 3600 +86%
9434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +38%
3522
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14266
Ryzen 5 3600 +24%
17744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +16%
1446
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5690
Ryzen 5 3600 +24%
7080
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Matisse
|Model number
|i5-1235U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
