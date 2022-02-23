Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1456 vs 1098 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +26%
1438
1141
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5071
Ryzen 5 4600H +56%
7919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +44%
3522
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14266
Ryzen 5 4600H +2%
14605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +32%
1446
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +1%
5690
5656
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1235U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
