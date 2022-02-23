Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
Intel Core i5 1235U
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1456 vs 1098 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +26%
1438
Ryzen 5 4600H
1141
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
5071
Ryzen 5 4600H +56%
7919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +44%
3522
Ryzen 5 4600H
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
14266
Ryzen 5 4600H +2%
14605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +32%
1446
Ryzen 5 4600H
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Zen 2
Model number i5-1235U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 1235U?
