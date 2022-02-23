Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 87% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 846 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +69%
1526
904
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +59%
6494
4089
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +59%
3336
2102
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +64%
13538
8268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +87%
1590
851
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +82%
6070
3332
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Picasso
|Model number
|i5-1235U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|10
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
