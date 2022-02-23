Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
Intel Core i5 1235U
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1197 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +21%
1526
Ryzen 7 4800H
1262
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
6494
Ryzen 7 4800H +72%
11185
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +26%
3336
Ryzen 7 4800H
2639
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
13538
Ryzen 7 4800H +41%
19044
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +33%
1590
Ryzen 7 4800H
1198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
6070
Ryzen 7 4800H +19%
7194
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Zen 2
Model number i5-1235U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i5 1235U
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Intel Core i5 1235U
3. Intel Core i3 1215U vs Intel Core i5 1235U
4. Intel Core i5 1240P vs Intel Core i5 1235U
5. Intel Core i5 1245U vs Intel Core i5 1235U
6. Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
7. Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
8. Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
9. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
10. Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i5 1235U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский