Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 7 6800U​: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
Intel Core i5 1235U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800U​ and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Core i5 1235U – 28 vs 55 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Rembrandt
Model number i5-1235U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 15-55 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1235U and Core i5 1135G7
2. Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Core i7 12700H
3. Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Core i5 12500H
4. Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Ryzen 7 5800U
5. Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Core i5 12600H
6. Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Core i7 1280P

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Intel Core i5 1235U?
EnglishРусский