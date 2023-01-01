Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +6%
1630
1536
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6547
Ryzen 7 7735U +96%
12806
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +4%
1575
1510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6243
Ryzen 7 7735U +48%
9237
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-1235U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|28 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|768
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
