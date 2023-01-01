Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1437 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +8%
1512
1401
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6447
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +33%
8584
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +8%
3283
3037
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13539
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +27%
17167
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +11%
1576
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6018
6272
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i5-1235U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5