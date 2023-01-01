Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
Intel Core i5 1235U
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5850U and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1437 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
13539
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +27%
17167
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i5-1235U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 19x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

