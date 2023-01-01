Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i5 1235U
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
6463
Ryzen 9 5900HX +98%
12780
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
13491
Ryzen 9 5900HX +68%
22672
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
5987
Ryzen 9 5900HX +38%
8290
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i5-1235U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i5 1235U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Intel Core i5 1235U
3. Intel Core i5 1155G7 and i5 1235U
4. Intel Core i5 1240P and i5 1235U
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Intel Core i5 1235U
6. Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
7. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 9 5900HX
8. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 9 5900HX
9. Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
10. Intel Core i7 1260P and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i5 1235U?
EnglishРусский