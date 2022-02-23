Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1606
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3366
Ryzen 9 6900HS +1%
3390
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11126
Ryzen 9 6900HS +122%
24694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1483
Ryzen 9 6900HS +8%
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4066
Ryzen 9 6900HS +139%
9710
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-1235U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|768
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1